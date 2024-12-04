Sunil Gavaskar, former Indian cricket captain, recently made some interesting claims on the Australian team with some specific focus on a comment made by Josh Hazlewood. "The panic in the Australian ranks is palpable, what with former players calling for heads to be chopped off and some even hinting at cracks in the Australian team after Josh Hazlewood's media interview at the end of the third day's play, where he suggested that it was up to the batters to now do something," he wrote in a column for Sportstar.

"Now, a few days later, Hazlewood is out of the second Test and possibly the series too with a supposed side strain. Strange, that, since nobody had noticed anything wrong with Hazlewood at that media conference. Mystery, mystery — the like of which used to be common in Indian cricket in the past. Now it's the Aussies, and like old McDonald, I'm simply loving it."

Former Australia star Ryan Harris has dismissed the claims.

"Look, there are no, factions. That's just all garbage. I've even heard Mr Gavaskar coming out and saying there's some faction. It's all rubbish. That doesn't happen in Australia. I know it happens in India. I've lived there,” former Australian bowler Ryan Harris told The Indian Express.

"There's no politics and no, you don't miss a game (On Hazlewood) for saying what he said. I've spoken to a couple of the boys here at and everyone's smart. They just know our media and how they work. The Australian media have jumped on it, because we went so bad in Perth. But you're allowed to be outplayed."

The second India vs Australia Test will start in Adelaide on Friday.