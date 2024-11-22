A big surprise unfolded ahead of the start of play in the first Test between India and Australia in Perth on Friday as the spin twins of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were snubbed. India's stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah and head coach Gautam Gambhir decided to add spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar to the team instead. While some saw the decision as a logical one, considering the form Sundar showed against New Zealand, India's batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was left fuming at the call.

Gavaskar refused to mince his words and reminded everyone of the 900 wickets that Ashwin and Jadeja have between them in Tests during his commentary stint on Day 1.

"Really surprised with Ashwin and Jadeja not playing, they have got 900 wickets between them in Test matches. They are not bowlers who can just play in Indian or sub-continent conditions. They are very clever bowlers, they are very experienced bowlers. Even if they might not get you wickets, they will be able to slow the scoring down because of the cleverness of how they bowl," said Gavaskar on-air.

Gavaskar even went on to say that he was thinking India would include both Jadeja and Ashwin in the team, keeping in mind the big boundaries at the Optus stadium in Perth. But, the team management's decision left him stunned.

Gavaskar even questioned the inclusion of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in the playing XI, asking if the Sunrisers Hyderabad star is ready to play at this level.

"I would have thought that on these Australian wickets, there are big boundaries, so I thought you would have gone with both of them. But this is a new management, new thinking. They have gone with Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is a promising cricketer, make no mistake about that. But is he ready for Test cricket?" he added.