The pink-ball Test between India and Australia could be over but the players are still toiling hard in the nets at Adelaide. After the day-night Test ended in just 2 days and one session, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, etc. decided to put the hard yards in the nets at Adelaide, before they fly to Brisbane for the third Test of the series. Ahead of the Gabba clash, Rohit Sharma's batting position has been one of the biggest talking points among experts. However, it doesn't look like the India captain is willing to change anything.

Rohit batted at the No. 6 spot in the pink-ball Test, allowing KL Rahul to continue opening alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Both Rahul and Rohit failed to put in the runs, prompting discussions that the Hitman should reclaim his opening spot. But, Rohit seems to be keen on playing in the middle order for at least one more game.

From India's net sessions in Adelaide on Tuesday, the broadcaster reported that there was no change in Team India's batting order from the pink-ball Test.

In the nets, Virat Kohli worked on his backfoot as well as the issue of pressing the ball on his front foot, subsequently getting caught in the slips. Rohit, meanwhile, continued to occupy a spot in the middle-order.

Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli working hard in nets ahead of the third Test#INDvsAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Vl0IcKea96 — Virat Kohli ( Fans) (@viratkofans18) December 10, 2024

The broadcaster KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out for the hits first, followed by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant. The batting order, hence, indicates that Rohit might not be keen to get Rahul shifted to a spot in the middle-order at the Gabba.

Neither Rohit, nor Rahul had a fruitful outing in the pink-ball Test which concluded on Sunday. But, it doesn't look like the team management is looking to give up on Rahul as an opener at the moment, especially considering the way he performed in the Perth Test.

Rohit might be keen to take up the opening role himself but his selfless act has proved once again that the Hitman always puts the team over personal comfort.