Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma was seen playfully hitting Shubman Gill during the warm-up game against Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Sunday. India ended up beating Prime Minister's XI by six wickets with Harshit Rana and Gill emerging as the top performers. During the match, Rohit was in a jovial mood as he engaged in light-hearted banter with Gill, Harshit and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar in the dugout. Rohit was seen playfully hitting Gill on the chest with his elbow as the youngster burst into laughter and shared a joke with Nayar as Rohit was left in splits.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara has endorsed pace-ace Jasprit Bumrah as a viable long-term captaincy candidate for India, once Rohit Sharma steps down. Pujara's comments come in the wake of Bumrah's exemplary leadership during India's recent triumph against Australia, where he showcased his ability to lead under immense pressure.

Pujara lauded Bumrah's leadership qualities and his team-first attitude. "He is (a viable long-term captaincy option) without any doubt," Pujara said on ESPN Cricinfo. "The way he has showed that in difficult circumstances when we had a tough series at home and when you are playing a first Test match in Australia and to put up a show like that."

"I think he has the capability of leading the team and he's a team's man. You look at him he never only talks about himself, he talks about the team, the other players. What advice he would give," he added.

Bumrah captained India in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma and led the team to a commanding victory in the first Test against Australia, silencing critics and proving his mettle.

India's tour of Australia began under challenging circumstances, with the team reeling from a disappointing 0-3 home series loss to New Zealand. That loss not only hurt morale but also severely dented India's chances of reaching the ICC World Test Championship final for the third consecutive time.

However, Bumrah rose to the occasion, delivering a spellbinding opening spell that dismantled the Australian batting lineup on their home soil. His performance was pivotal in setting the tone for a dominant Indian victory, showcasing both his skill as a bowler and his ability to inspire the team.

