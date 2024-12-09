India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant shared a light-hearted moment with Australia great Adam Gilchrist on Sunday. Ahead of the start of play on Day 3, legendary Australia wicketkeeper Gilchrist, who is a part of the experts' panel for broadcaster Star Sports, was taken by surprise when Pant approached him from behind and closed the latter's eyes with both his hands. As soon as Gilchrist realised that it was Pant behind him, the duo shared a warm hug. "I was surprised there, didn't know who was behind me," said Gilchrist about the incident later.

Watch it all here:

Skipper Pat Cummins used short balls to good effect and pick 5 for 57 in his 14 overs to set the base for Australia securing a commanding ten-wicket win over India on day three of the second Test at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. The result also meant that Australia squared the five-match series 1-1.

Resuming from 128/5, India could add only 47 runs before their second innings was brought to a swift end in 36.5 overs by Australia, with Nitish Kumar Reddy continuing to be impressive by top-scoring with 42.

India's hopes of going out of trouble met a swift end on day three as Starc got a full ball to just straighten off the seam and take Pant's outside edge to second slip to dismiss him for 28. Cummins' bouncer plan worked when he found the glove edge of Ravichandran Ashwin's attempted hook and was easily caught behind by Alex Carey.

Even as Reddy looked solid in defence, the bouncer ploy worked again for Cummins when he prised out the shoulder edge of a tangled Harshit Rana and was caught easily by gully, just an over after Starc hit him on the helmet with a pacy lifter.

Reddy pushed India into a slender lead when he hammered Scott Boland over long-on for a one-bounce four, and hooked a bumper from Cummins over backward square leg for six. But Cummins had the last laugh as Reddy arched back to ramp over slips, but was caught by third man.

Boland ended India's innings by having Mohammed Siraj mistime to Travis Head at mid-wicket, who backpedalled and tumbled on his back to complete the catch. With Australia taking the winning honours over India in Adelaide, both teams have now got two more days of rest before meeting in the third game at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 14.

