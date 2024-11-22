Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been bold with his opinions ahead of the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series between India and Australia, and has now criticised India's decision to not include Cheteshwar Pujara in the Test squad. Pujara - a man who has nearly 2,000 runs against Australia at an average of nearly 50 - was not included for the series, having been dropped from the Indian Test squad ever since the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 Final. Ponting stated that this could be a mistake made by the selectors.

Ponting highlighted that Pujara, who would often bat for several hours, had the ability to frustrate and exhaust a bowling attack that India could miss.

"I think India will definitely miss Pujara unless they can find someone to do the same job," said Ponting to Channel 7 Cricket.

"I think Pujara was a big part of their success in Australia in the past, yes he made runs but he batted for long, long periods of time and really took it out of the Australian bowling attack," Ponting continued.

"When you're continually bringing those guys back for the second, third, fourth spell of the day that's when you can really start putting the pressure on the Australians," Ponting also added.

Pujara was instrumental for India in the nation's consecutive Test series wins in Australia in 2018/19 and 2020/21. He was by far the top runscorer of the series in 2018/19, and was India's second-highest runscorer in 2020/21.

Unfortunately for Team India, Shubman Gill, who has succeeded Pujara as India's permanent Test No. 3, is set to miss the first Test due to a finger injury.

It seems Australia players share Ponting's sentiments as well, regarding Pujara's absence.

"I am pretty happy that Puj (Pujara) isn't here. He's obviously one that bats time, makes you really earn his wicket every time, has done really well on Australia on all these tours," Australia pacer Hazlewood told reporters ahead of the first Test.