Just a day after announcing his shock retirement from international cricket, legendary off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin landed in his hometown, Chennai, on Thursday. On Wednesday, Ashwin made a shocking decision to bid adieu from the sport in the midst of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India captain Rohit Sharma, during a post-match press conference, confirmed that Ashwin will return home and will not be travelling to Melbourne for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He landed at the Madras International Airport in the early hours of Thursday.

The veteran cricketer didn't answer any questions and urged the media to give him some privacy. He then entered his car and left for his house, where he received a grand welcome from his parents and neighbours.

Ashwin's father was the first to embrace him as he landed hugs and kisses. Meanwhile, her mother was reduced to tears upon his arrival. Ashwin's wife and daughters were also present with him.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: People extend a warm welcome to cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin as he arrives at his residence in Chennai, a day after announcing his retirement from International Cricket. pic.twitter.com/rUt5BFX3rA — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

Ashwin finished with 537 wickets in 106 Tests since his debut in 2011 against the West Indies in New Delhi.

He was also more than useful with the bat.

Described as an "all-time great" by his Test captain Rohit Sharma, Ashwin earlier this year became only the ninth bowler to reach 500 Test wickets and only the second from India after Anil Kumble (619).

He also played 116 one-day and 65 Twenty20 internationals.

Ashwin walked into the sunset after the drawn third Test against Australia in Brisbane.

He was visibly emotional as he was hugged by Virat Kohli in the dressing room.

"There's a bit left in me as a cricketer but I would like to exploit it at the domestic and club-level cricket," Ashwin told reporters.

"I have had a lot of fun, a lot of memories."

(With AFP Inputs)