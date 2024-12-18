India's premier off-spinner R Ashwin on Wednesday surprised the cricketing world by announcing his retirement with immediate effect in the middle of the Test series against Australia. Ashwin retired from the game as the second highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 games, leaving him only behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets). While making the announcement, the spin legend said that he still has "bit of punch left" in him and he will continue to play club cricket.

"I won't take too much of your time. Today will be the last day for me as an India cricketer," Ashwin said at the end of the drawn third Test in Brisbane in a joint press conference with captain Rohit Sharma.

The 38-year-old played the day-night Test in Adelaide and picked up one wicket. He was dropped for the third Test at the Gabba to make place for Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI.

"This will be my last day as an Indian crickter at international cricketer. I do feel there is a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer but I would probably try to showcase that in club cricket, but this will be the last day (in international cricket). I have had a lot of fun and I must say I have created a lot of memories, alongside Rohit and other teammates. We are the last bunch of OGs in the dressing room. I have a lot of people to thank... BCCI, my fellow teammates, all the coaches," Ashwin said during India's post-match press conference.

"He was very, very sure of his decision. We should stand by what he wants," said Rohit after Ashwin left the stage.

He was seen sharing an emotional moment with star batter Virat Kohli in the dressing room hours before the announcement.

"A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation," said the BCCI in its tribute post on X.





A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation



The ace spinner and #TeamIndia's invaluable all-rounder announces his retirement from international cricket.



Congratulations on a legendary career, @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/swSwcP3QXA — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2024

One of India's greatest ever player in Test cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin, decided to hangs up his boots on Wednesday. The announcement from Ashwin came as a shock to the cricket fans.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)