Cricket Australia's CEO Nick Hockley has come out in defence of the selectors' decision to rest Australia's established Test players in the series-deciding third ODI loss against Pakistan in Perth. Australia's decision to rest top players in the final ODI against Pakistan has faced public criticism after the hosts succumbed to an 8-wicket defeat and an overall 2-1 series defeat on their turf after 22 years against Pakistan. Top stars, including pace trio Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and established batters Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, were all rested from the trip to Perth.

The decision was taken to ensure players remained fit before the Border Gavaskar Trophy despite an 11-day gap between the final ODI and the opening Test, which is also in Perth.

The first delivery of the highly-anticipated series between Australia and India will be bowled in Perth on November 22.

The historical data suggests that Australia's quicks are at risk of sustaining an injury of a one-day break with a lengthy flight, which was the case in the third ODI. The most recent example of it was visible during their UK tour when Australia lost six pacers to injury.

Hockley stated that the decision to rest their star players was taken in the best interest of the overall priorities for the schedule that lies ahead of them.

"The amount of planning and work that goes into squad selection and preparation across three formats it is incredible in the detail they go to," Hockley said at the MCG on Tuesday, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Certainly, in terms of the Test players, we want to get them through what's effectively seven Test matches, kind of back to back, and then for the all-format players into the Champions Trophy. It was felt on this occasion it was in the best interest of the overall priorities for the summer that they miss out on the third ODI," he added.

With Australia set to square off against India in a white-ball series next year before the Ashes, all eyes will fall upon CA's approach for the series.

Lessons that Australia learned from the last week will be in mind when CA finalises the schedule for the India series next summer, according to Hockley.

"I think we will have a look at that. I think what this schedule has really shone a spotlight on is that the travel schedule into such a big series is critical again. This is about thinking ahead and getting players through in the best possible condition," Hockley said.

"So, yeah, as we look to the schedule for next year, we'll get right into the detail to make sure that the travel schedule is optimised so we can continue to put our best possible XI on the field," he noted.

