India pacer Mohammed Shami will not take any part in the remaining Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Shami is not yet fully fit to rejoin the team. BCCI's verdict on Shami came as a shock to many, especially with the pacer in red hot form in domestic cricket. Several reports were circulationg on social media, claiming that Shami would be clear to play in latter stage of the series.

However, BCCI's injury update on Shami was a big eye opener for fans, who were anticipating the pacer's return to Test cricket. However, former India batter Aakash Chopra suggested that Shami's exclusion from the team for the final two Tests was in the best interest of both the player and the team

"Rohit Sharma had also spoken about it that they need news from the NCA because those people are monitoring his fitness. So, an update has come from there that they have been following his progress and seeing his workload and that they are not convinced yet," Chopra said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"The verdict that has come from there is Mohammed Shami is not ready to become a part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and you can't grudge that either. You and I read the scorecard. There he bowled and took wickets, so we assumed that he would be fine. However, it's a Test match after 13 months," he added.

Shami will remain under BCCI and NCA's observation, having developed "minor swelling due to increased joint loading from his bowling workload."

"The swelling is on the expected lines, owing to the increased bowling after a prolonged period," the BCCI had said in a statement.

Shami last played for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia last year.