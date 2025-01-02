Is the India vs Australia 5th Test in Sydney the last match for Rohit Sharma in the longest format of the game? Ahead of the do-or-die match, with the team trailing 1-2 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit's future seems to be a matter of intrigue. When asked if Rohit Sharma, the designated India captain, will play in Sydney or not, coach Gautam Gambhir gave a strange reply. He said that depending on the pitch, a decision on the Xi will be taken. Now, this is an interesting reply as it is always a given that the skipper is the first name on the playing XI. If Gambhir officially did not confirm Rohit's name in the playing XI, there must be something amiss.

Former Bengal and Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami mentioned a video and said Shubman Gill may lead the team in Sydney on Friday.

Going by a particular visual , gill to lead in Sydney test ? So India already looking ahead to the next WTC cycle .This will be interesting . #BorderGavaskarTrophy — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) January 2, 2025

India head coach Gautam Gambhir did not confirm Rohit Sharma's selection for the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy series Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground and said under fire skipper's place in the playing XI will be decided after having a look at the pitch on match day.

Rohit is struggling with the bat and his side is 2-1 down in the five-match series. The regular skipper was not part of India's win in Perth due to the birth of his second child and since returning to the team from the second Test onwards, he has made mere 31 runs at an average of just 6.20.

"Everything is fine with Rohit and I don't think it's anything traditional (fronting up for the pre-match presser). The head coach is here and that should be good enough. We are going to have a look at the wicket and finalise it tomorrow," Gambhir told reporters in Sydney.

When again asked whether Rohit, who partake in a nets session as part of India's scheduled pre-match practice, would play in the Sydney Test, Gambhir said, “I just said that we're going to have a look at the wicket and announce a playing XI tomorrow. The answer remains the same.”

Gambhir, however, confirmed that fast bowler Akash Deep will miss the fifth Test with a back injury, but did not name a replacement.

"Akash Deep is out because he got a back issue. That's the only injury concern," Gambhir said.

Australia, leading the series 2-1, will aim to secure the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney with a refreshed lineup, while India remain focused on retaining the series.

India must win the Sydney Test match to keep their slim World Test Championship final hopes alive, and would also need Australia to not win either of their two Test matches in Sri Lanka to lock in their spot at Lord's summit clash in June.

The fifth and final Test begins on Friday at Sydney Cricket Ground.