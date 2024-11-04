Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's barren run with the bat has been a major cause for concern for Team India, as they slumped to a humiliating 0-3 home series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand. Rohit has scored only 133 runs in his last 10 Test innings, while Kohli hasn't fared much better, scoring 192. Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha emphasised the need for the experienced batters to take responsibility, following India's unsuccessful chase of a low target of 146.

"They need to take full responsibility because they are senior players. They are in bad form at the moment, and because of that India's collapse looks worse," said Ojha, speaking on Cricbuzz's post-match show.

Ojha, who had played alongside both Rohit and Kohli during his playing days, felt that it was necessary for the duo to take responsibility amidst a young Indian batting lineup.

Kohli and Rohit are the only two players above the age of 30 in the India top 6 against New Zealand. Yashasvi Jaiswal is 22, Shubman Gil 25, and Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan are both 27 years old.

Ojha warned that Australia would not make it easy for the experienced duo Down Under during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"The Australia series will be crucial for both of them. If they find form there, India will feel a little bit comfortable. Down Under, Australia will know that India are coming after losing a home series, and that too a whitewash. Australia will be ahead in mind games and make good use of it," warned Ojha.

While India have won the last two Test series in Australia, their experienced batters have separate issues to deal with. Virat Kohli did not play in three of the four Tests in 2020/21, while Rohit Sharma may miss the first Test at Perth due to an unconfirmed personal reason.