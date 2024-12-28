Team India introduced a big change in the batting order on Day 2 of the 4th Test against Australia in Melbourne as skipper Rohit Sharma decided to return to his natural role as an opening batter, pushing KL Rahul to the No. 3 spot. Rohit, who had batted at the No. 6 spot in the previous two matches, decided to return to the top of the batting order owing to his poor form but the move didn't pay the expected dividends.

As Rohit departed after scoring just three runs, Rahul came out to bat at No. 3, a spot usually occupied by Shubman Gill. As Rahul looked to settle himself in the middle, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon attempted to get under his nerves by questioning the demotion in his batting order.

Lyon asked Rahul, "What do you do wrong to bat one down?"

Nathan Lyon to KL Rahul : what did you do wrong to bat one down.pic.twitter.com/uPlU04kK8M https://t.co/IGkfacq04m — Rathore (@exBCCI_) December 27, 2024

Rahul played some fine shots before being undone by an unplayable delivery from Australia skipper Pat Cummins.

Meanwhile, Rohit faced plenty of criticism from former Australian cricketers like Ricky Ponting and Darren Lehmann for his dismissal in the first innings.

"That is just a lazy, not switched on, not up for the moment type of shot. He has been known as one of the best hookers and pullers of the ball since he made his debut, but that is just not there, it is nothing. It is not committed. It is not looking to be aggressive. He is just looking to tap it on the head."

"Might have held in the wicket, yes, might have seamed away from him a fraction, but if you are going to survive against this Australian attack you have to be switched on and making good decisions. If you are not, they will knock you over every time," said Ponting on Channel Seven.

Similar criticism for Rohit's choice of shot came from former Australia cricketer Darren Lehmann. "If he's going to hit it, hit it Rohit. You're a class player, you should actually take that on. Plenty of room in the outfield, take it on," he said on ABC Sport.