The face-off between Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head continues to remain the topic of discussion. A verbal exchange between Siraj and Head took place on Day 2 of the India vs Australia Adelaide Test. Siraj was hit for a six by Head but the Indian pacer bounced back and bowled out the batter on the very next ball. A fiery Siraj followed the wicket with an animated celebration and Head was clearly not happy with it. The Australian batter exchanged a few words with Siraj and that all ended on a poor note.

Interestingly, Head said after the day's play that he jokingly said "well bowled" to Siraj after which the bowler gave such a reaction. While Siraj was asked about the same incident quoting Head, he said that the Australia batter was "lying" and had also abused him during that face-off.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that the Australian fans will target Siraj and the pacer will have to face a lot of heat due to this.

"Siraj is going to get a bit of spit from the crowd wherever he goes from now because once the Australians identify somebody who is supposed to be the villain of the piece, then they will get stuck into him. For England, it has been Stuart Broad when he travels, there have been front-page articles encouraging the Australians to boo him when Broad didn't walk when he edged the ball to slip," Gavaskar told India Today.

"I think for the Australian side, Siraj is going to be the villain and he will have to face up to it. It will be important for the rest of the team to come to his side and tell him, 'Listen. You go out and do your best'," he added.

However, Head and Siraj made up when the latter came out for batting on the nex day of the incident during the Adelaide Test.