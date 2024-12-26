The bail-switching banter between India pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has continued into the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25, with fortune once again favouring India seemingly. This time, Siraj walked up to Labuschagne's stumps during the 43rd over and switched the bails. However, while Labuschagne had discreetly switched the bails back during the third Test, this time Siraj himself called Labuschagne and showed him that he'd switched the bails. As it turned out, India got a wicket almost instantly.

During the third Test, Labuschagne had switched the bails back after Siraj's switch to ensure that luck would not change. However, he got out soon after, off the bowling of Nitish Reddy.

This time around, Siraj himself called Labuschagne after his bail-switch, saying "Marnus, look at that."

Just 11 balls later, Labuschagne's batting partner Usman Khawaja got out. Trying to pull a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah, Khawaja's shot went straight to KL Rahul at short mid-wicket.

However, that didn't stop Labuschagne from playing his first significant innings of the Test series. Having looked largely out of sorts and defensive against Bumrah and co. up until now, Labuschagne cashed in this time.

The right-handed batter laced seven boundaries en route to a patient 72 off 145 balls, before eventually falling to Washington Sundar.

India vs Australia: 4th Test Day 1

India started off on the back foot as Australia's 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas took the attack to Bumrah. Konstas smashed Bumrah for two sixes, using an innovative reverse ramp shot to score runs against India's pace spearhead.

Konstas, Khawaja, Labuschagne and Steve Smith all registered half-centuries, as Australia looked at ease in the first two sessions of the day. However, Travis Head suffered a rare failure, departing for a duck, while Mitchell Marsh's poor form continued as he got out for 4.