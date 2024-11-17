Seasoned KL Rahul on Sunday batted at India nets, allaying concerns surrounding his fitness ahead of the first Test against Australia starting in Perth at the Optus Stadium from November 22. It will be a big relief for the Indian team management as they are already grappling with the possible absence of injured Shubman Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been blessed with his second baby. Rahul had left the field for medical attention on Friday after sustaining a blow on his elbow by pacer Prasidh Krishna while batting in an intra-squad practice match at the WACA ground.

But on Sunday, the 32-year-old batted without any major discomfort and participated in all the drills during the three-hour net session and batted for a considerable time as well.

"I took him for the x-ray and everything. Based upon the reporting I was a lot more confident that he should be fine. So from medical point of view, he is absolutely fine," said India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar in a video uploaded by the BCCI on social media.

In the same video, Rahul too said that he is ready for the first match vs Australia.

"I am feeling good and I batted today. Getting ready for the first game. I was happy that I could come here early. Get some time to get used to the conditions. I have got a lot of time preparing for the series and I am excited and looking forward to it," the right-handed batter said.

After being hit on his elbow on Day 1 of the match simulation, KL Rahul has recovered and is raring to go #TeamIndia | #AUSvIND | @klrahul pic.twitter.com/FhVDSNk8tv — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2024

Rahul could open the innings at Perth as Gill is almost certain to miss the match because of a fractured thumb.

The Indian team finished the block of training at the WACA ground on Sunday and the visitors will now move to the Optus Stadium for match drills from Tuesday, after a scheduled rest day on Monday.

(With PTI Inputs)