The ongoing fifth and final Test between India and Australia is evenly poised heading into Day 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. While a total of 15 wickets fell on Day 2, India stand-in Jasprit Bumrah's injury was the highlight of the day. Bumrah bowled just one over after Lunch, with the likes of Prasidh Krishna (3-42), Mohammed Siraj (3-51) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (2-32) sharing the workload in his absence. Bumrah left the stadium with the team doctor and a security officer as shown on the live broadcast.

He was later shown returning to the dressing room after scans before stumps. India pacer Krishna, while speaking at a press conference, revealed that Bumrah suffered back spasm. However, he couldn't confirm whether Bumrah will take the field on Day 3.

However, reports later revealed that while Bumrah will be "ok" to bat, a final call on his participation for Australia's second innings will be taken on the basis of how he feels in the morning.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes Bumrah's return is a serious cause for concern for the side, with the team having only four wickets in hand, and even a lead of 200 may not be safe if the 31-year-old does not bowl on day 3.

"Look, if Indian scores more 40 runs or they put 185 on the board then they have a great chance but it all depends on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness. If Jasprit Bumrah is fit then 145-150 might be enough. But if Jasprit Bumrah is not fit then a score of around 200 also might not be enough," Gavaskar told Star Sports during an interaction.

Gavaskar went on to add that India's decision to maintain secrecy over Bumrah's availability was the right decision.

"One thing that I liked was when he came back after the scan, obviously it took a lot of time because the hospital is a bit far, but he looked in good shape and his body language was such that there was no indication of the Australian team and it is very important to maintain the secrecy.

"Because, tactically you do not want to announce whether Bumrah will be available for bowling or not, and even if he is not available and this news goes across the opposition dressing room because till now Australian batsmen haven't found out a way to counter him, they don't know whether they should attack, defend, or whether they should play on front-foot.

"So to execute this plan it is important to maintain secrecy, so Bumrah and the Indian team management managed it quite well," he added.

(With IANS Inputs)