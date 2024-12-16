The second day's play during the third Test between India and Australia in Brisbane triggered a huge controversy after former England women's team cricketer Isa Guha referred to Bumrah as a 'primate' while speaking of his bowling prowess in the match. The remark by Guha triggered anger among fans on social media. Ahead of the start of play on Day 3, however, Guha issued an apology for her comment, clarifying that she only meant it as a high praise for the marquee Indian pacer.

Guha had called Bumrah "MVP - Most Valuable Primate". Furthermore, she said, "He is the one that's going to do all the talking for India and why so much focus was on him in the build-up to this Test match and whether he would be fit. He needs some support though."

On Monday morning, Guha said on Fox Cricket's broadcast, "Yesterday in commentary I used a word that can be interpreted in a number of different ways. I'd like to apologise for any offence caused. I set myself really high standards when it comes to empathy and respect of others."

"If you listen to the full transcript I only meant the highest praise for one of India's greatest players. And someone that I admire greatly. I'm an advocate for equality and someone who has spent their career thinking about inclusion and understanding in the game," she added.

A very genuine apology from Isa Guha. pic.twitter.com/W97FCCEP93 — Dan News (@dannews) December 15, 2024

"I was trying to frame the enormity of his achievement and I've chosen the wrong word. And for that, I am deeply sorry. As someone who is also of South Asian heritage I hope people would recognise there was no other intention or malice there, and I hope this hasn't overshadowed what has been a great Test match so far - and I look forward to seeing how it progresses," said Guha.

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri also reacted to Guha's apology, calling her a 'brave woman' who decided to apologise on live TV.

"Brave woman, to apologise on live television takes some steel. You heard it from the horse's mouth so as far as I am concerned, game's over. People are entitled to make mistakes, we are all human. In the heat of the moment, sometimes when you have the mic in your hand, things can happen. Let's move on," said Shastri.