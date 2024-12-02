Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma was left frustrated in the dugout following Sarfaraz Khan's dismissal during the pink-ball warm-up encounter against Australia Prime Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Sunday. During the 44th over of the Indian innings, Rohit was seen signaling to the two batters out in the middle - Sarfaraz and Washington Sundar - to go for big shots. However, just three balls later, Sarfaraz was caught down the leg side by the wicket-keeper off the bowling of Jack Clayton. Sarfaraz seemed confused after he was given out and in the dressing room, Rohit covered his head in disappointment.

The India skipper's reaction left the commentator confused as he could not understand what his exact expression was and he remarked on air - “Is he laughing or crying? I feel he is laughing.”

Returning from a left thumb injury, Shubman Gill top-scored with 50 as India beat Prime Minister's XI by six wickets in the 50-over pink-ball warm-up game here at the Manuka Oval on Sunday.

At the start of the match, fast-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana picked 4-44 as India bowled out Prime Minister's XI for 240 in 43.2 overs. For the hosts', Sam Konstas shined by hitting a 90-ball century, making 107 off 97 balls, laced with 14 fours and a six.

In reply, Gill hit seven boundaries in his 62-ball 50, laced with delectable stroke play and signalled his readiness for the second Test at the Adelaide Oval, starting on December 6. Yashasvi Jaiswal (45), Nitish Reddy (42), Washington Sundar (42 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (27) made handy contributions with the bat as India's practice game win completed with 19 balls remaining.

Though Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant didn't come out to bat, India would be pleased with how the opening pair of Jaiswal and Rahul went through a tricky twilight period against the new pink ball. Only skipper Rohit Sharma couldn't make a big score, as he nicked behind off Charlie Anderson after making three off 11 balls.

