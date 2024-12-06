India vs Australia Live Streaming, 2nd IND vs AUS Test Live Telecast: India are set to face Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide on Friday, a Pink-ball Test match. Despite a comprehensive 295-run victory in the first Test, India faces a few uncertainties going into the second match. Notably, India was bowled out for just 36 runs in their previous day-night Test in Adelaide in 2020. Captain Rohit Sharma and top-order batter Shubman Gill will return to the side, with Gill recovering from an injury sustained during the first Test and Rohit rejoining after being at home. Rohit confirmed that KL Rahul will open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, who impressed with a brilliant 161. Rahul's brilliant 77 in the second innings, coupled with Jaiswal, resulted in a 201-run opening stand in the first Test at Perth. (LIVE SCORECARD)

When will the India vs Australia 2nd Test match be played?

The India vs Australia 2nd Test match will be played from Friday, December 6.

Where will the India vs Australia 2nd Test match be played?

The India vs Australia 2nd Test match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia.

What time will the India vs Australia 2nd Test match start?

The India vs Australia 2nd Test match will start at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will be held at 9 AM.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Australia 2nd Test match?

The India vs Australia 2nd Test match will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia 2nd Test match?

The India vs Australia 2nd Test match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

