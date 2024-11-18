Nathan McSweeney has been tasked to open on his Australia debut despite not being a specialist in that position but he remains unfazed ahead of his big test in the series opener against India beginning on Friday. McSweeney was picked in the squad for the first Test ahead of regular openers including Marcus Harris. The 25-year-old got a national call-up following a decent outing against India A earlier this month. He bats at number three in domestic cricket. He faced the formidable trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the Australia nets here on Monday and looked in control.

"I think for me I know what works and I feel very capable to go and do the job and I'm batting the best I ever have, I feel. Hopefully I can go out there and execute that on Friday," McSweeney was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It (criticism over his inclusion) happened quite quickly. You're playing a bit of Big Bash, but there's definitely more talk around playing for your country, as there should be, it's what you wanted to do since you were a kid. Being able to lean on the guys who have experienced it, it doesn't change the way I prepare or try and go out and play.

"I've got so many supporters I want to make proud. So much family that's sacrificed so much to get to where I am today and so many coaches that have thrown that many balls to me. Hopefully I can go out there and play really well and do them proud," he added.

On the sidelines of the practise session, hard-hitting Australia batter Travis Head defended McSweeney's selection in the squad and refused to entertain questions on he being David Warner's potential replacement at the top of the order.

"(McSweeney) has had a good start, he's a great character and he's fitted in easily. It can sometimes be a bit full-on when it's your first experience. But there's excitement. If he does what he's been doing, he's going to fit in perfectly.

"With anyone starting their career it's going to take time. He has the support in the change rooms and I hope he has support outside that. He's deserved his selection and it's an exciting few weeks for him," said Head. PTI BS AH AH