Team India's 10-wicket loss in the pink-ball Test against Australia at Adelaide has prompted calls for changes in the team. Rookie pacer Harshit Rana went wicket-less in Adelaide, with his selection putting head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma in the line of fire. Some even allege that Harshit's selection in the XI was down to his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) connection with Harshit. When former India captain Kapil Dev was asked about the controversy regarding selection matter, he gave a rather intriguing response.

Kapil Dev, one of India's legendary cricketers, feels it is not his responsibility to judge such calls made by the team management. Hence, his opinion doesn't make a difference.

"I am a nobody. How can I judge? There are people up there who have the responsibility to decide who should be in the team," he told reporters on the sidelines of Vishwa Samudra Open, a PGTI event set to begin at the Delhi Golf Club.

Kapil expressed his confidence on the team management's ability to select the best possible team and get the work done in Australia.

"We shouldn't talk. My former colleagues are sitting there, and I hope they will do a good job," he said.

India vs Australia 3rd Test

With the series 1-1, India face a daunting task ahead of them as the players group together for the third match of the series in Brisbane. Known for producing daunting bouncy pitches, handling Australian pacers at the Gabba is expected to be a tricky task for Indian batters.

Advertisement

India also have to get the maximum possible wins out of the next three matches of the series if they are to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final. At present, India are placed third in the points table, with South Africa and Australia occupying the top 2 spots.