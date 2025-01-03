Rohit Sharma getting 'rested' from the fifth India vs Australia Test in Sydney has probably started a chain of events in Indian cricket that will take a long time to settle down. At 37, with India's next Test series over five months away, Rohit may have played his last Test match. When Rohit, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20Is after the T20 world Cup, it set in motion the transition phase of Indian cricket. Now, after Ravichandran Ashwin's mid-series retirement in Australia and Rohit's 'rest' from the must-win fifth Test, the transition is at its peak.

So, how was the decision taken to 'rest' sitting captain Rohit Sharma mid-series?

New agency PTI claimed that in the last training session ahead of the fifth Test, "all present at the SCG witnessed a complete communication breakdown between skipper and the head coach."

There were already enough indications but the developments on Thursday made one thing as clear as daylight. Rohit Sharma is no longer in coach Gautam Gambhir's scheme of things after scoring just one second innings half-century in the eight Tests that he has played this season.

The report also said Rohit looked like a shadow of his old self in the training session. He was bowled after missing the line of T Dilip's throwdown. His reaction to deliveries were late.

The most interesting aspect was when Rohit was batting, at the adjacent nets, it was Nitish Kumar Reddy who was looking in fine touch as he middled most deliveries. The head coach was standing at the umpire's position in the youngster's nets as the captain went about his routines.

Once Rohit was done with his training, he along with Bumrah and Agarkar left the nets but Gambhir stayed back. It is learnt that during this meeting after training it was decided that Rohit Sharma would be 'rested', which in Indian cricket parlance means “dropped by intimation”.

Nearly 45 minutes to an hour later when the team dispersed, most players came out of the exit door leading to the net area before heading towards the team bus.

Rohit didn't come out with the team and boarded the bus after coming out from the other gate.

