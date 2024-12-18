It was indeed an emotional moment for legendary India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as he called time on his international career on Wednesday. The news came as a shock to the cricket world as nobody had any clue about it. Just when Ashwin was spotted sharing a warm hug with Virat Kohli in the dressing room on the final day of India's Brisbane Test vs Australia, many started speculating on social media that he is set to retire. The rumour came out to be true and Ashwin announced his decision to hang up his boots at the highest level in the post-match press conference.

Ashwin decided not to take any questions from media. Explaining the reason behind such a decision, he said that it was a "very emotional" moment for him and he couldn't have answered the questions in a "right way".

"I would not be taking any questions but it's truly a very emotional moment. I don't think I am in a position where I will be answering the questions in the right way. Please pardon me for that. Once again, that's my time," said Ashwin at the press conference after the game.

Ashwin featured in 106 Tests, picked up a whopping 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and amassed 3,503 runs. One can even argue that his contributions to Indian cricket are far greater than just what those staggering numbers indicate.

The crafty spinner is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests overall and second-highest for India behind legendary spinner Anil Kumble (619 scalps). He also has 2nd most five-wicket hauls in Tests, behind Sri Lankan spin icon Muttiah Muralitharan (67).

With Ashwin stepping down from the international stage, he is truly leaving behind a tremendous legacy and massive boots to fill for the youngsters who will come in to make up for his presence.

