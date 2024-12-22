Rishabh Pant is an invaluable cog in the India Test setup, and has already played several game-changing knocks in his 41-Test long career. However, if there has ever been a weakness in his game, it has been his wicket-keeping ability compared to the other top wicket-keepers in India. While his performance with the bat has hardly ever been questioned, Pant has faced question marks over his ability behind the stumps. Former Australia wicket-keeping great Ian Healy, who even Shane Warne labelled the best wicket-keeper to bowl to, has now analysed Pant's skills.

Healy stated that Pant's wicket-keeping skill has improved incrementally.

"Rishabh Pant is a work in progress, but I saw him in the mornings and like the drills he is doing; he is bound to improve more," Healy told The Indian Express.

"At times, as he (Pant) did when he dropped a catch in this series earlier, he can make an initial wrong movement. Some keepers like to move a touch to their left first and then press from there," Healy analysed.

Pant has taken 19 catches in the first three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, generally showing improved composure behind the stumps.

Healy gave an analytical piece of advice for Pant and other wicket-keepers of the modern era.

"It's better to be still and if you can't, then you start that trigger movement a touch early so that by the time the ball is out there, you can still press to the right side. One of those two decisions have to be made," Healy said.

When it comes to Pant's selection, not only are his keeping skills taken into account, but also his ability to accelerate right from the start amid pressure situations with the bat. Pant has done so a couple of times in the ongoing series already, but has failed to register a big score yet.