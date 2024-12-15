One of the highlights of Day 2 of the third Test between India and Australia was the 'bail-switching' moment between India pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne. In an act of superstition, Siraj walked over to Labuschagne's stumps and switched the position of the bails. As Siraj turned back, Labuschagne himself switched the bails back to the original position. It didn't work out for him, as he got dismissed moments later off the bowling of Nitish Reddy. Legendary Australia batter Matthew Hayden slammed Labuschagne for getting distracted.

Labuschagne fell for just 12 runs off 55 balls, shortly after the bail-switching incident. A thick edge saw him caught at slip by Virat Kohli.

"He saw 55 deliveries, and had no go forward whatsoever. Even that little exchange, if it was me at the crease and a bowler does that. I am not caring less. I'm not even looking at the bowler. I'm not acknowledging what he's doing one bit. He's nowhere near my space. In fact, I probably would have told him to get out of my space before he even got to the bails," said Hayden on Star Sports at the end of Day 2's play.

Labuschagne's dismissal left Australia at 75/3 in tricky conditions, but arguably was a blessing in disguise. He was replaced at the crease by Travis Head, whose counter-attacking innings put Australia in a dominant position by the end of Day 2.

Head put up a partnership of 241 runs with Steve Smith, and scored yet another ton against India. Head has now scored over 1,200 runs in international cricket against India since 2023.

It was Head's second consecutive century against India, having played a scintillating 140 at Adelaide as well.

Steve Smith also found his form again, scoring a resilient century, before Jasprit Bumrah completed a five-wicket haul with the second new ball.