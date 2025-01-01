The year 2024 ended on a strange note for the Indian cricket team, with a string of poor results hurting World Test Championship final qualification chances. First the home whitewash against New Zealand and then the twin defeats in Adelaide and Melbourne leaving the team's fate hanging in balance. While tough talks are unlikely to be held, with one match still to go in the series, the coach-captain duo of Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma are reportedly set to be grilled by the BCCI top management over the recent results.

The topic of Rohit Sharma's retirement from Tests remains hot for two reasons. Firstly, the opening batter hasn't produced the runs required to hold on to his place in the team. Secondly, Jasprit Bumrah has shown his credentials as a skipper, pushing the BCCI selection committee to speed up the transition process.

Several pundits have been discussing Rohit's exit from the longest format, especially after he sacrificed Shubman Gill from the playing XI at MCG in order to make space for himself as an opener in the team.

"If I was a selector now, it depends on what happens in the second innings, but if he doesn't make runs... I'd be saying, 'Rohit, thank you for your service. You've been a great player, but we're going to bring in Jasprit Bumrah as captain for the SCG,'" said Australian batting great Mark Waugh.

Rohit, addressing the press conference after India's defeat in 4th Test, didn't seem to have a change of heart over his position in the team.

"I stand where I am standing today," he said after the MCG loss. "There's nothing to think about what has happened in the past. Obviously, few results haven't gone our way. As a captain, yes, that is disappointing.

"Yes, as a batter as well, a lot of things that I am trying to do are not falling into place. But, mentally, it's disturbing without a doubt. If you have come here, you want to successfully do what you are supposed to. If those things don't fall in place, that's a big disappointment."

Advertisement

Also to be noted that Rohit has only managed just 164 runs across the last 15 innings in Test cricket, averaging less than 11. Gill, on the other hand, had twice as good numbers at least. Still, had to warm the bench in Melbourne.

Gautam Gambhir's Curious Case

Since Gambhir replaced Rahul Dravid as India's head coach, a lot of shock results have unfolded. Be it the ODI series loss against Sri Lanka, the home Test sweep against New Zealand, and now India all but dropping out of the World Test Championship final race over the results incurred in Australia.

Some team selection matters have also put Gambhir in the spotlight. However, a report in Cricbuzz claimed that the coach had no role to play in the selection of the playing XI.

Gambhir's role in Ravichandran Ashwin's sudden retirement after the third Test in Brisbane has also been questioned but the report has claimed that the coach has had no hand in that decision. In fact, Gambhir and Ashwin got along very well.

Both Rohit and Gambhir are likely to find themselves in the spotlight, answering some tough questions asked by the BCCI top brass when the Border-Gavaskar Trophy concludes.