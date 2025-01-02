India captain Rohit Sharma has come under the scanner amid his poor outing with the bat in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia so far. Rohit has registered 10 single digit scores in 15 Test innings in 2024. He has managed just 31 runs across five innings, scoring 3, 6, 10, 3, and 9 at a dismal average of 6.20, the lowest by a touring captain on the Australian soil. Calls have been made by fans and experts to drop the out-of-form India captain. However, India head coach Gautam Gambhir didn't rule out the prospect of Rohit sitting out the series-decider.

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the match, Gambhir said the team is yet to take a final call on the XI.

"Every individual knows in which area they need to work. When you play for your country, you want to give your best. I think the debates between a player and a coach should remain between them - conversations should be restricted to the dressing room. Everything is fine with Rohit and we will announce that (Playing 11) tomorrow, after seeing the pitch. We had just one conversation in our dressing room - how we will win the next test, as it is important for us," Gambhir said.

On Rohit not attending the press conference, Gambhir added: "I don't think it's anything traditional, I think the Head Coach is here that should be fine and that should be good enough."

Gambhir also said that he is confident that India can win in Sydney and retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

"We are extremely confident to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.," Gambhir added. "The Only conversation that happens is how to win the next match"

Meanwhile, Gambhir confirmed that pacer Akash Deep will miss the final game owing to a back issue.

Australia clinched a 184-run win over India in the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, also reducing India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year. Currently, Australia lead 2-1 over India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India need to win in Sydney to have any chances of making it to the WTC final.