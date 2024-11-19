There has been a lot of discussion regarding Mohammed Shami's potential return to international cricket during the upcoming Test series against Australia. Shami underwent knee surgery just after the 2023 ODI World Cup and he finally returned to domestic cricket during the Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. The fast bowler ended up taking four wickets on his return and his performance resulted in several fans as well as experts asking for his selection for the Test series. However, former India batter Aakash Chopra believes that Shami's comeback should not be rushed and pointed out that it will not be fair for the selectors to make his play a Test match so soon.

"The Indian selectors are very keen to send Mohammed Shami to Australia alongside Rohit (Sharma). However, it's also been heard that the Indian team wants him to play a little more cricket because one match in a year and suddenly the trip to Australia, straightaway a Test match, that can actually be a little too much to ask," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra agreed that the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shami seem to be the perfect attack for the Australia Tests. But, he was quick to point out that Shami is 'undercooked' at the moment and he will need to play a "little more" before making his return for the Indian cricket team.

"Mohammed Shami played one match. We couldn't see much of his bowling because that match wasn't getting streamed. We did see the wickets. I will say he is undercooked. You and I want Shami to be there because Bumrah, Shami and Siraj - there is a different ring to it. Bumrah, Siraj and Akash Deep/Prasidh Krishna - you see a little lack of experience there," he explained.

"However, pushing Shami so quickly into Test cricket will be questionable because firstly he hasn't played any cricket for one year. If you play a match after one year, and suddenly you say that he should be played a Test match, that won't be fair."

"Let Shami play a little more. We want him to quickly play for India again but if you are too hasty, at times the gap becomes longer. So stay with whoever is there," Chopra added.