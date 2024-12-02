The pink-ball practice match between India and Australia Prime Minister's XI was turned into a 46-overs-a-side contest on the second day after rain washed out the first day. India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl. Mohammed Siraj was handed the pink ball to start the proceedings. Matt Renshaw took the strike while Sam Konstas was at the other end. Just when Siraj was about to bowl the first delivery, Renshaw pulled out of his stance as he got distracted by security personnel standing by the sight screen.

Renshaw quickly apologised to Siraj while pointing towards the area of action while caused the problem. A frustrated Siraj turned towards the sight screen and said, "Oh bhai garden mai ghoom raha hai kya (Brother are you roaming around a garden)?" Notably, Siraj's remark was in reference to Rohit's viral one-liner that came during India's home Test series against England earlier this year.

Shubman Gill dispelled all doubts about his thumb injury with a stylish fifty even as skipper Rohit Sharma kept cards close to his chest by coming in at No. 4 in India's curtailed pink-ball warm-up game against Prime Minister's XI in Canberra on Sunday. The visitors won the match by six wickets.

It, however, is yet to be seen if the Indian captain would come out to open in the second Test against Australia, starting Friday in Adelaide.

It was a 46-overs-a-side affair, which India won by chasing down an easy target of 241 in 42.5 overs, but they carried on batting till the end of the final over.

For Australia, Test hopeful Sam Konstas' 107 off 97 balls went in vain.

The Indian team management was tactical in its choices as Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah decided on facing each other at the nets rather than providing data to the Aussie think-tank.

Interestingly, Ravichandran Ashwin, who didn't play the Perth Test, was seen at the nets, mostly bowling to Kohli. Ashwin had a four-wicket haul in the last Pink-ball Test in Adelaide in 2020-21.

Ravindra Jadeja, however, got a few overs and also batted for some time.

Rohit persisted with the opening combination of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, dropping himself down to number four. However, his own game time was limited to 11 deliveries as he edged one to the slips under the night lights.

The biggest piece of news for India was Gill's batting. A cracking square cut first up off seamer Mahli Beardman indicated that his fractured left thumb has completely healed and he is ready to play the Adelaide game.

Jaiswal (45 off 59 balls) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (42 off 32 balls), both players with virtually no experience of facing the pink ball at domestic level, threw their bats around and got some runs.

Rishabh Pant also didn't come out to bat, much to the disappointment of the 1000-odd Indian fans present at the Manuka Oval.

Harshit Rana has already earned the vote of confidence from the team management with an impressive Test debut at Perth and picked four wickets here to strengthen his credentials as a wicket-taking bowler.

(With PTI Inputs)