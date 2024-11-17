Seasoned KL Rahul on Sunday batted at India nets, allaying concerns surrounding his fitness ahead of the first Test against Australia starting here at the Optus Stadium from November 22. It will be a big relief for the Indian team management as they are already grappling with the possible absence of injured Shubman Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been blessed with his second baby. Rahul had left the field for medical attention on Friday after sustaining a blow on his elbow by pacer Prasidh Krishna while batting in an intra-squad practice match at the WACA ground.

But on this day, the 32-year-old batted without any major discomfort and participated in all the drills during the three-hour net session and batted for a considerable time as well.

“He looks fine now, and the physio will continue to monitor him for the next few days to ensure that there is no discomfort,” a BCCI source informed PTI.

Rahul could open the innings at Perth as Gill is almost certain to miss the match because of a fractured thumb.

The Indian bowlers led by vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah too put in some hard yards at nets here.

The Indian team, meanwhile, finished the block of training at the WACA ground and the visitors will now move to the Optus Stadium for match drills from Tuesday, after a scheduled rest day on Monday.

Devdutt to stay back in Australia

Meanwhile, the Indian team management has decided to keep top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal in Australia as a batting back-up.

Devdutt was part of the India A squad that played two four-day matches against their Australia counterparts recently.

The left-hander, who was recently named in Karnataka's squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, had lukewarm outings during the ‘A' tour, making 36, 88, 26, 1.

Top-order B Sai Sudharsan, who made a hundred against Australia at Mackay in the first match, too may be asked to stay back as the India A squad, under Ruturaj Gaikwad, is scheduled to leave Australia on Monday.

“It is more to do with the familiarity with the Australian conditions as they have played here recently,” a source close to the development told PTI.

Devdutt had made his Test debut against England earlier this year at Dharamsala and made a 65 while batting at No. 4.

Sudharsan has played three ODIs against South Africa last year and one T20I against Zimbabwe in July this year.