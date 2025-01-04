Amidst plenty of discussion on whether Virat Kohli was not out or not on day one of fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, former Australia captain said he was not convinced by the not-out decision, adding that in his view, Steve Smith took a clear catch. In the first session, shortly after Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed by Scott Boland, the seamer almost got his second wicket on the trot when he found Kohli's outside edge, and Smith dived across to his right at second slip to take the catch. But it seemed like Smith had got his fingers underneath the ball and flicked the grass on the ground while scooping the ball to Marnus Labuschagne at gully, something which TV umpire Joel Wilson spotted while ruling Kohli not out after seeing various camera angles.

The decision to rule Kohli not out at that time is something which the cricket community has been debating since then, even as Smith was adamant that he took the catch cleanly. “I was in the back of the (commentary) box as it happened and from what I saw, and what I believe to be the interpretation of the rules, that seemed to be out to me .”

“The ball may have touched the ground. It may not have touched the ground, but the fact that his right index finger was still underneath the ball, I thought it was a clear catch,” said Ponting to The ICC Review show at the SCG after day one's play.

Ponting, working as a commentator for Channel Seven in the series, admitted the limited TV angles available meant both sides would believe their own narratives. “It might be one of those ones that depends which dressing room he's (Kohli) sitting in as well.”

“Every Indian fan and Indian player will say that's not out as it clearly touched the ground, but you could tell by the reaction of the Australians when it happened and even when they saw the replay on the big screen that they were all pretty confident that it was out. I'm sure over the course of this Test match we'll talk about it a whole lot more.”

Kohli was unbeaten till lunch, but was later dismissed for 17 in the second session of day one by edging a Boland delivery to Beau Webster at third slip. At stumps, Australia reached 9/1 in three overs after bowling out India for 185.