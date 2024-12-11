The form of India's batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been massively discussed in recent months, with both batters suffering from inconsistency and getting out cheaply. While Kohli managed a hundred in good batting conditions in the first Test between India and Australia at Perth, the duo failed to contribute in the second Test at Adelaide, as India crashed to defeat. Now, a video of the duo practising in the nets ahead of the third Test does not seem to have raised the confidence of fans.

In the second Test, Kohli and Rohit managed a combined 27 runs across four innings. The former got out on 7 and 11 respectively, while the latter only managed 3 and 6 in his two efforts.

Rohit has also given up his spot at the top of the order following KL Rahul's impressive showing as an opener, but evidently looked out of sorts at No. 6.

While the training video of the duo showed them blocking out balls, it did not do much to renew fans' hopes.

"Both will not play on field when it matters most," posted one user on X.

"Kohli is still playing the ones that should be left out," critiqued another user.

"Another 15 runs contribution to the Indian team," tweeted a third fan.

India have failed to cross the 200-run mark in three of their four innings so far in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and were comprehensively second-best in the second Test at Adelaide.

The poor form of the likes of Kohli and Rohit has put pressure on the likes of Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy lower down the order, who've been left to do much of the heavylifting.

A move to send Rohit back to open the innings has been rumoured ahead of the third Test in Brisbane, which would see KL Rahul return to the middle order.