The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia is turning into a nail-biting thriller with every passing day. The visitors won the opening game in Perth by a whopping total of 295 runs under the captaincy of pacer Jasprit Bumrah. In the second Test, which was a pink-ball match in Adelaide, regular skipper Rohit Sharma returned to lead India but they faced a horrific 10-wicket defeat against Pat Cummins and co. However in the third game in Brisbane, rain played a crucial role and the match ended in a draw.

With back-to-back poor forms from Rohit, questions are being raised on his future in Test cricket. Former Australia captain Allan Border stated that Bumrah can be a brilliant captaincy option for India.

"He'll do a very good job. In Perth, he used himself properly. Captaincy-wise, the way he set the fields, you couldn't fault him. Bumrah, these days, is on that pedestal. His wrists, his release points are different to other bowlers," Border told Times of India.

"Because of that hyperextension, he's releasing the ball a foot further down than other bowlers. He's got a unique shuffling run-up, and then the snap of these wrists, he's amazing. Being different, plus having that skill, it's a whole different level of difficulty for the batsman," he added.

Bumrah is undoubtedly one of the greatest cricketers in the world, who has delivered many match-winning performances from India.

Recently, he, along with Akash Deep, stitched a crucial partnership and helped India escape a follow-on during the third Test in Brisbane.

Earlier, former Australia head coach Justin Langer heaped rich praise on Jasprit Bumrah, calling India's fast-bowling spearhead a right-handed equivalent of legendary Pakistan left-arm pacer Wasim Akram.

"I would hate to face him. He is like Wasim Akram. For me, he is a right-hand version of Wasim Akram, and every time I am asked the question 'Who is the best bowler you have ever faced', I say Wasim Akram," said Langer.

The fourth Test between India and Australia will kick-start from December 26 in Melbourne.