Legendary Indian cricket team spinner Anil Kumble took to social media to address the misuse of his name in connection to a fabricated comment on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Kumble made it clear that the comments attributed to him on social media were not made by him and they were completely false. A post regarding the two stalwarts - Virat and Rohit - attributed to the former Indian cricket team skipper went viral on social media that read - "I don't understand how the captain doesn't have a plan for Travis Head. He always been a problem for India. This is disgraceful captaincy."

However, Kumble said that they were completely wrong.

"It has come to my attention that some social media accounts are using my image and attributing fabricated quotes to me. I want to categorically deny any association with these accounts and their content. The statements being circulated are not my views and do not reflect my opinions in any way. I urge everyone to be vigilant and not believe everything they see on social media. Please verify the authenticity of any information before sharing it. My official social media channels are the only reliable source for my views and statements. Sincerely, Anil Kumble," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's struggles against balls outside the off-stump in the ongoing Test series against Australia has the great Allan Border wondering if the Indian superstar has "just lost that edge".

Kohli has fallen to balls outside the off-stump four out of five times in the series thus far, prompting comparisons with a similar slump in England back in 2014.

On Monday, he was caught behind chasing a wide ball that he could have left alone.

"Today's dismissal, that's normally a delivery he would have left alone if he was in his best possible form,” Border was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket.

“I'm not sure what's going on with Virat mentally (and) whether he's just lost that edge.” The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is named after him and the Indian legend.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said Kohli has paid the price for not leaving enough balls.

“He's a player who's going out there (and) almost trying to get on top too soon,” Vaughan said.

“When he plays at his best, particularly in Australia and England when the ball does a little bit more, he just leaves the ball. Most of his dismissals in this series have been balls that he could have left. I don't think he's got a jaffa,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)