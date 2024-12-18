Akash Deep apologised to Travis Head following a bizarre exchange on Day 5 of the third Test match between India and Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday. Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah looked quite confident at the start of the day's play and the former looked to play some aggressive shots against Nathan Lyon. While going for a slog sweep, Akash Deep missed the ball completely and it got stuck inside his pads. He quickly took it away and threw it on the ground. The Indian cricketer did not notice that Travis Head thought he will hand him the ball and that led to a chat with the Australian batter.

However, the situation did not turn ugly as Akash Deep apologised and the game moved on.

Travis Head ultimately ended up dismissing Akash Deep and ending the Indian innings.

Play on day five of the third Test between India and Australia was halted due to lightening around the Gabba after the visitors were bowled out for 260.

Australia made 445 in their first innings.

The match has been impacted by multiple delays over the course of five days.

Resuming the day at 252 for nine, India added eight runs in 24 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah (10 not out off 38) and Akash Deep (31 off 44), who helped India avoid the follow-on on day four, shared 47 runs off 78 balls for the final wicket.

Australia gained an 185-run first innings lead after Akash Deep was stumped off Travis Head in the 79th over.

(With PTI inputs)