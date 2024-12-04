As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy progresses, anticipation is building for the second Test match at Adelaide, particularly with the thrilling prospect of the Pink Ball Test. Indian cricket legend and former head coach, Rahul Dravid reflected on a range of topics including rising star Rishabh Pant's heroic 89-run innings at the Gabba, a knock that helped India chase down a daunting target of 328 and secure a historic victory, according to Star Sports. The Gabba, long considered Australia's fortress, had been a daunting ground for many teams. However, Pant's remarkable performance turned the tide in India's favour, cementing his place as one of the most exciting talents in world cricket.

Dravid, who has witnessed Pant's evolution closely, expressed immense admiration for the wicketkeeper-batter's fearless approach.

Reflecting on the match, Dravid said: "I think Rishabh's was an incredible performance. Watching Rishabh there and chasing to get 89 to win that Test match at the Gabba, with everything on the line and such a depleted side, to put in that kind of performance under that kind of pressure--truly sensational. What a special cricketer he's been. He's just taken to Test cricket like a duck to water."

"It's just phenomenal. I mean, it's hard to imagine that, after Dhoni left, you felt there might be some time for someone to come in and replace him. I'm not saying he's replaced him, but certainly in Test cricket, his performances have been absolutely sensational," Dravid added, as quoted by Star Sports.

Pant's fearlessness and ability to thrive under pressure has made him one of the most sought-after players in the world. Dravid's words of praise underscore not just Pant's skill but his remarkable ability to handle the immense pressure of international cricket.

As India gears up for another battle in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Pant's potential to create more such match-winning performances remains a key point of intrigue.