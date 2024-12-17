KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were determination personified as their fighting fifties helped India avoid the follow-on on the fourth day of the weather-hit third Test against a menacing Australia that seems meandering towards a draw. Jadeja (77, 123b, 7x4, 1x6) and Rahul (84, 139, 8x4) were the heavy-lifters in India's 252 for nine when bad light forced a early close to the day. Jasprit Bumrah (10) and Akash Deep (27), who showed appreciable gumption, are holding the fort for India.

The visitors trail Aussies by 193 runs. But they wouldn't mind that one bit as Australia will now have to bat again and forcing a result in three sessions looks an improbable target, considering the Brisbane weather pattern.

The city is bracing up for rain and a thunderstorm or two on Wednesday.

A quick word of appreciation is also required for No. 10 Bumrah and No. 11 Akash Deep for knocking down the 33 runs required to go past the follow-on mark of 246.

The much-awaited moment came when Akash crunched Pat Cummins over gully for a boundary.

When these two joined forces, India were reeling at 213 for 9 after Jadeja was dismissed off a Cummins' snorter.

But while resuming from a wafer-thin overnight score of 51 for four, India needed someone to offer fight, and Rahul, India's standout batter in this series so far, did precisely that.

Rahul displayed admirable technical nous to withstand the stern test posed by the Australian bowlers to take the game deep into the day.

A nine toes down Rahul and an equally feisty Jadeja added 67 runs for the sixth wicket, and it was the first sign of India's fight.

There was a moment of massive fortune too for Rahul when Smith spilled a regulation catch at second slip off the first ball of the day from Cummins.

Rahul was on 33 then. A quick look upwards and a silent prayer showed how much he valued that reprieve, which he exploited to the hilt, notching his 17th Test fifty.

Once he woke up from a bit of morning haziness, Rahul looked a class apart from the rest of his colleagues.

The Aussies employed three slips and a gully, leaving the vast expanse of the ground to play his favourite shot -- drive through the cover or in front of the point.

It was a dangerous proposition as there was enough movement and bounce for the Aussie pacers.

But Rahul was prudent enough to see through that ruse. He did not bring out that shot until the bowlers pitched the ball well up in his driving arc.

The Bengaluru man's sagacity shone in how he defended too -- all soft hands and playing close to the body.

Cummins tested him with that fifth stump line outside off, but Rahul either left the ball wisely or merely tucked his bat behind his pads.

However, a remarkable redemption catch by Smith at slip off Nathan Lyon ended his stay.

But Jadeja carried on and he added 53 runs for the seventh wicket with Nitish Reddy to keep India afloat.

The 36-year-old scored a good chunk of runs either down the ground or square of the wicket, enabling him to collect runs without the risk of getting caught behind or in the cordon.

Jadeja brought up his 22nd fifty in Test cricket off 89 balls and the innings was also dotted with sweep shots that he effectively employed against off-spinner Lyon.

Nitish should also be patted for giving some solid company to Jadeja as batting for time was more important than the volume of runs considering the weather situation in this Test.

However, a slice of misfortune ended Nitish's stay as he dragged Cummins' climbing delivery back onto his stumps. Jadeja also soon departed while trying to farm the strike with Bumrah.

He looked to smash Cummins' rising delivery out of the ground but Mitchell Marsh settled nicely under the ball to give a heap of frayed nerves to Indian fans.

But Bumrah and Akash added 39 runs to put the smiles back on their faces, as Aussies dearly missed the metronomical Josh Hazlewood, who was ruled out of the series with a calf injury.

