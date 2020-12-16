India will take on Australia in the first Test of the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The Test series opener will be a day-night encounter -- India's first overseas. The hosts have a formidable record in pink-ball Tests, winning seven out of seven games. India skipper Virat Kohli will be flying back home after the completion of the first Test. He was granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The visitors won the Test series 2-1, the last time they toured Down Under. The hosts will be without their star opening batsman David Warner, who suffered an injury during the limited-overs leg of the tour.

When is the Australia vs India 1st Test?

The first Test between Australia and India will be played from December 17, Thursday.

Where will the Australia vs India 1st Test be played?

The first Test between Australia and India will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

What time will the Australia vs India 1st Test begin?

The first Test between Australia and India will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Where to watch live streaming of the Australia vs India 1st Test match?

The first Test between Australia and India will be streamed on Sony Liv.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs India 1st Test match?

The first Test between Australia and India will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

