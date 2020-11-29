Hosts Australia take on India in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The visitors need a win to stay alive in the series, after being defeated in the opening match held at the same venue by a margin of 66 runs. Australian all-rounder, Marcus Stoinis's availability for the game is not certain, having suffered a side injury. Stoinis left the field two balls into his seventh over during the opening match. Scans further revealed that he had a "low-grade side strain". Cameron Green might well be handed an opportunity if Stoinis does not feature, having delivered some strong performances in domestic cricket. The Indian team is not battling any injury concerns, but the performance of the bowlers in the opening ODI will be an area of concern. Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal conceded over 80 runs in their 10-over spells, with Jasprit Bumrah leaking 73 runs as well. (LIVE SCORECARD)

