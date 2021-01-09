Team India lodged an official complaint to the match officials after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj reportedly faced racial abuse from the crowd during the second and third day's play of the ongoing Test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. It is also understood that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has also taken note of the matter. Siraj was amongst the wickets on Saturday as he dismissed debutant Will Pucovski for 10 after India were bowled out for 244 in their first innings.

Australia took an important first innings lead of 94 runs as three Indian batsmen were run out on Saturday as the visitors lost their last five wickets for just 49 runs.

More to follow...

Promoted