Having lost the first Test against Australia in Adelaide, India will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways, when they face the hosts in the second Test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. The visitors will be without regular captain Virat Kohli, who has been granted a paternity leave by the BCCI, and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will take up the mantle. In the first Test of the four-match series, India were outclassed by a strong Australian bowling attack. The visitors suffered a dramatic collapse on Day 3 of the Test, as they finished at 36 for nine, their lowest Test total in history. They will be hoping to not repeat the same abysmal performance, with Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj set to make their Test debuts. Also, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant will return to the starting XI, in place of Wriddhiman Saha, Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Shami. Pacer Shami is out injured and will be missing the remaining matches of the series. In Shami's absence, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav will have to lead the pace attack. India's batting collapse in the first Test has raised serious concerns, especially with Kohli and Rohit Sharma not present in the team. The latter is currently in self-isolation, and will be available after the second Test. (LIVE SCORECARD)

