Usman Khawaja was in fantastic form on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England in Sydney. The batter was slotted into the playing XI instead of the Covid-isolated Travis Head and smashed 137 runs off 260 balls that included 13 fours. His century proved to be crucial as it put Australia in a strong position in the ongoing match after a declaration at 416 for eight. Responding to the hosts, the visitors reached 13/0 at stumps on Day 2. After reaching his ton, Khawaja was cheered on by his wife Rachel, who lifted their daughter in applause. Cricket.com.au shared the moment on Twitter and it was well-received by fans. Here is the video:

One fan lauded the moment and wrote, "The most powerful and lovely thing in the world is family".

The most powerful and lovely thing in the world is family — Faizan Ameen (@Faiziboy61) January 6, 2022

Another fan called for his permanent selection in the Australia Test squad for the entire current WTC cycle.

The fan commented, "Usman should be in the squad till the WTC cycle is over. He deserves it. Been unfairly overlooked and not given many chances, give him the swan song selectors plz!"

Usman should be in the squad till the WTC cycle is over. He deserves it. Been unfairly overlooked and not given many chances, give him the swan song selectors plz! — Deeyan (@deeyan16) January 6, 2022

Another fan revealed that the baby started celebrating even before Khawajha reached his ton.

Promoted

"Befor hitting the ball kid started the celebration", the fan wrote.

Befor hitting the ball kid started the celebration (Bottle Dropped) — Bharath Waj (@im_waj03) January 6, 2022

During Australia's first innings, England pacer Stuart Broad registered a five-wicket haul. He accounted for the dismissals of David Warner (30), Steve Smith (67), Khawaja, Cameron Green (5) and Pat Cummins (24).

Openers Haseeb Hameed (2) and Zak Crawley (2) will resume batting for England on Day 3.