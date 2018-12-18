 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Tim Paine Should Let Their Bats Do The Talking, Suggests Ricky Ponting

Updated: 18 December 2018 13:05 IST

Virat Kohli and Tim Paine were involved in a war of words on days three and four of the Perth Test.

Ricky Ponting was impressed by the way Tim Paine conducted himself. © AFP

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and his Australian counterpart Tim Paine were at loggerheads during the just-concluded second Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is of the view that superior skill will always trump sledging and the two captains should let their skills do the talking instead of swapping verbal blows with each other. "If you're playing good cricket you don't need to do that," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

"Let your bat, let the ball do the talking and impose your skills on the opposition.

"If you can be more skilful and outplay your opponents in key moments then walking around with a smile on your face is quite easy," Ponting added.

Kohli and Paine were locked in a heated conversation in the final session on day three and as Australia edged closer to victory on day four, the stump microphones picked up the opposing skippers exchanging some words before the umpires intervened.

Later, Paine asked veteran India opener Murali Vijay if he considered Kohli a "good bloke". Vijay neither confirmed nor denied Paine's enquiry.

While Kohli was at his most animated in Perth, Ponting was impressed by the way Paine conducted himself.

"I think Tim stood up manfully," Ponting said.

"He stood up for himself, he stood up for his team and more importantly he got some vital runs and really led the way.

"I know the umpires got involved but they probably didn't need to.

"It was a conversation, a bit of banter between the two captains and whatever we heard has been pretty lighthearted and quite funny at times."

As far as the match is concerned, Australia defeated India by 146 runs in Perth to level the four-match series 1-1. Both the teams will now face each other in the Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting December 26.

India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Tim Paine Virat Kohli Ricky Ponting Australia vs India 2018/19 Australia vs India, 2nd Test Cricket
