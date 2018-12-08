 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Indian To Score 1,000 Test Runs In Australia

Updated: 08 December 2018 12:55 IST

Virat Kohli joined Sachin Tendulkar (1809), VVS Laxman (1236) and Rahul Dravid (1143) on the elite list.

In the process, Virat Kohli also completed 2,000 Test runs in away matches as skipper. © AFP

Team India skipper Virat Kohli achieved yet another milestone in his record-breaking career by becoming the fourth Indian to score 1,000 Test runs in Australia. Needing five runs to achieve feat, the 30-year-old completed 1,000 runs during India's second innings of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide on Saturday. Kohli joined Sachin Tendulkar (1809), VVS Laxman (1236) and Rahul Dravid (1143) on the elite list. Interestingly, Kohli is the fastest Indian to score 1,000 Test runs on Australian soil in just 18 innings. Overall, among visitors, only four Englishmen have done it quicker that Kohli in Australia.

Kohli is also the 28th visiting batsman to score 1,000 Test runs in Australia, at the best average (59.05) of anyone in the past 50 years and fourth best overall.

When it comes to the longest format of the game, Kohli's record has been quite impressive Down Under. 

In the process, Kohli also completed 2,000 Test runs in away matches as skipper. No other Indian captain has achieved this feat and this will be a huge achievement for the flamboyant right-hander.

Kohli now now the fifth batsman in the world after Allan Border, Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith and Alastair Cook to score 2000 runs as Test captain both home and away.

Kohli is the world's top-ranked batsman in both Tests and one-day internationals (ODIs), with over 1,000 runs in both formats in the calendar year.

He was the top-scorer in South Africa with a hundred and a half century in a 2-1 Test series defeat, while in England, he fared even better. Kohli scored two centuries and three fifties but still the tourists were beaten 4-1 in the five-match Test series.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 1st Test
