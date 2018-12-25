Mayank Agarwal Player Profile: All You Need To Know About The Attacking Batsman Who Idolises Virender Sehwag

Both India and Australia have named their playing XI for the Boxing Day Test match versus Australia. While India have axed both openers Murali Vijay and KL Rahul, Australia have roped in Mitchell Marsh by dropping Peter Handscomb. One notable inclusion in the India playing XI is that of Mayank Agarwal, for whom cricket freaks have been waiting to watch in action for quite sometime now. So, who is Mayank Agarwal? Here are some pointers about Mayank Agarwal, the attacking batsman from Karnataka who has stolen the spotlight ahead of the third Test in Melbourne.

1. 27-year-old Mayank Agarwal has an exceptional first-class record. He scored his maiden triple century in November 2017. He has played 46 FC and 75 List A matches for Karnataka, averaging close to 50 in both. He has played 111 T20 matches.

2. Earlier this year, he was picked in the Indian squad against the West Indies. But he didn't get a chance to play. He has again been roped in after India's batting prodigy Prithvi Shaw was ruled out of the ongoing Australia tour due to injury.

3. He made his first-class debut in November 2013 for Karnataka against Mysore. He made his List A debut versus Tamil Nadu, back in February 2012.

4. In the Indian Premier League, Agarwal has represented the Delhi Daredevils, Rising Pune Supergiant, Royal Challengers Bangalore. He currently is with the Kings XI Punjab.

5. Mayank is deeply inspired by Virender Sehwag and he has modelled his batting on the former India batsman.