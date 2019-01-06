India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 4: Rain Delays Start Of Play, Australia 6 Down

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja put India back in command after a decent start by Australia on the third day of the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday. However, bad light and unpleasant weather gave the home team some relief. Australia were 236/6 in 83.3 overs , trailing India by 386 runs, when the umpires took the players off the field due to deteriorating lighting condition. Peter Handscomb and Pat Cummins held the fort for Australia, who have four wickets in hand and two more days to save the Test match. Australia went to lunch at 122 for one but meekly surrendered soon afterwards, losing three wickets for 24 runs. Kuldeep Yadav ended with 3/71 and Ravindra Jadeja 2/62.While aggressive rookie opener Marcus Harris blazed a career-best 79, senior players Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh and skipper Tim Paine all failed to deliver when needed most. (LIVE SCORECARD)

(Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

Live Score Updates between India Vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 4, straight from Sydney Cricket Ground.

04:45 IST: It's now raining in Sydney! Further delay as the covers are back on. Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is enjoying their free time together in the dressing room.

04:40 IST: Cheteshwar Pujara, the man who scored notable 193 in the first innings of the Sydney Test, was seen preparing for another stellar show in second innings.

Bad light has delayed the start of play on day four at the SCG #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/MhFHdcWbmd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2019

04:30 IST: The start of the play has been delayed due to bad light. The dark clouds are looming over the Sydney Cricket Ground and the covers are coming on.

04:25 IST: The play is scheduled to start 30 minutes before the regular time as the rain caused a loss of 16.3 overs on Day 3.

04:20 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the fourth and final Test of the 2018 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia in Sydney.

India took a stranglehold on the match over the opening two days, compiling a massive 622 for seven declared on the back of centuries from irrepressible Cheteshwar Pujara and livewire Rishabh Pant. They lead 2-1 after victories in Adelaide and Melbourne and are fast closing in on a historic first-ever series win since they first toured Australia in 1947-48. Skipper Virat Kohli's declaration left Khawaja and Harris to face 10 nervous overs before stumps on Friday, when they crawled to 24 without loss. Khawaja was dropped by Pant behind the stumps on nought but failed to make the most of his second life. On a day when the Sydney Cricket Ground was a sea of pink to mark a breast cancer awareness initiative, he was dismissed for 27 after mistiming a shot off wrist-spinner Yadav with Pujara taking an easy catch.

At the other end the diminutive Harris, who has shown flashes of brilliance in his short four-Test career, quickly found a groove with some crisp shots around the ground. He survived a close call on 24 when a drive to a diving KL Rahul fell just at his fingertips and reached his second Test 50 with a single before smacking three fours in one Yadav over. Harris went to lunch on 77 but added just two more before chopping a Jadeja delivery onto his stumps, blowing a glorious chance to press on and make Australia's first century of the series.