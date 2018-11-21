 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Workout Video, Gets Trolled By Chris Gayle

Updated: 21 November 2018 15:28 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal was picked in the final 12-man squad for the first Twenty20 International (T20I) against Australia.

Yuzvendra Chahal worked hard on his fitness. © AFP

Ahead of the first Twenty20 International (T20I) against Australia, the Indian cricket team is gearing up for the much-awaited clash. While some players from the visiting team were seen sweating it out in the field, others took to the gym for a workout session. On Tuesday, wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was selected in the India's 12-man T20I squad for the first encounter, took to Instagram to upload a video of his workout session in Brisbane. In the post, where he can be seen working hard on his fitness, he wrote "Trying to UP the game down under #stayahead #indvsaus."

The video got instant reactions from his fans with a few asking him to consume protein powder.

Veteran Windies cricketer Chris Gayle also joined the fans and said, "Lord help me."

Trying to UP the game down under #stayahead #indvsaus

A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on

Earlier in the day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced India's 12-man squad for the first T20 International on Wednesday.

The Virat Kohli-led team features three spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Krunal Pandya, the all-rounder who made his international debut in the recently-concluded T20I series against the West Indies.

The 28-year-old Chahal has represented the national team on 27 occasions in the shortest format of the game. He has 44 wickets to his name with the best bowling figures of 6 for 25.

Following the T20Is series, India will play Australia in four-match Test series, with the inaugural match slated to take place in Adelaide from December 6.

The visitors will end their tour with the third and final ODI on January 18, 2018.

