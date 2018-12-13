 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: WACA Curator Unveils Fast, Bouncy Pitch For Perth Test Between India And Australia

Updated: 13 December 2018 12:01 IST

India produced an all-round performance in the opening Test in Adelaide and lead the four-match contest 1-0.

India vs Australia: WACA Curator Unveils Fast, Bouncy Pitch For Perth Test Between India And Australia
Virat Kohli's side may face one of the fastest and bounciest wicket in the world. © Twitter: BCCI

WACA curator Brett Sipthorpe has revealed that a green, fast and bouncy wicket awaits India and Australia for the second Test in Perth starting Friday. Sipthorpe unveiled a bright green pitch on the eve of the second match of the four-match series and it is expected to provide a much-coveted balance between bat and ball. The visiting Indian teams have struggled on pacy and bouncy Australian pitches in the past and Virat Kohli's side may face one of the fastest and bounciest wicket in the world. "We've just been told make it fast, make it bouncy if you can and run with it," Sipthorpe was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"We're just trying to produce the bounciest pitch we can."

"We're pretty much planning for exactly what we had for the Shield game," Sipthorpe said.

"The feedback we got back from the players was terrific, I don't think I've spent so much time talking to players during a game but we just wanted to garner as much feedback as we could from the players.

"We didn't get any negatives from them, they were all really positive about it.

"We're pretty much aiming for the exact same moisture content, and we're hoping for the exact same pace and bounce."

A green wicket, that will be a delight for the two supreme fast-bowling attacks, could tempt the winner of the toss to bowl first, but Sipthorpe warns the scorching heat must be considered. 

"They've had all the talk about pace and bounce and movement, but how long can you sustain heavy pressure in 38 degrees?" he said.

"That's the challenge. If you win the toss do you bowl and make the most of the conditions, or do you think - actually, we're going to be pretty tired after 50 overs in 38 degrees?"

As far as the series is concerned, the visitors produced an all-round performance in the opening Test in Adelaide and lead the four-match contest 1-0.

However, they were dealt massive blows when Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma were ruled out on the eve of Perth Test.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 2nd Test
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sipthorpe unveiled a bright green pitch on the eve of the second match
  • A green wicket will be a delight for the two supreme fast-bowling attacks
  • The visitors produced an all-round performance in the opening Test
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of Perth Test Against Australia
India vs Australia: Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of Perth Test Against Australia
"Spinners Mature A Lot With Age, Maybe They
"Spinners Mature A Lot With Age, Maybe They're Like Wine": Team India Bowling Coach Bharat Arun
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Reign As Top-Ranked Test Batsman Comes Under New Threat
Ricky Ponting Unhappy With Poor Umpiring During Adelaide Test
Ricky Ponting Unhappy With Poor Umpiring During Adelaide Test
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 11 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.