Virender Sehwag Suggests Indian Openers For Australia Test Series

Team India will be heading for the gruelling Test series against Australia with three openers in their squad in form of Murali Vijay, KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw. While Murali Vijay and KL Rahul have been in and out of the playing eleven due to their inconsistent performances, teenager Prithvi Shaw proved his mettle in his debut Test series against the Windies. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, ahead of the series, has said that Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul should open for the visitors because they are the more attacking players of the three.

"Prithvi and Rahul should open. Because the trend Down Under is that whoever is an attacking batsman makes a lot of runs and wins matches for the team," Virender Sehwag told India TV.

Sehwag also opined that premier Indian batsman Rohit Sharma should be included in the Test team.

"Definitely Rohit should be part of the playing XI. A player who has scored 3 double hundreds in ODIs shouldn't be sitting out of Tests. I have been repeating this for a long time now," Sehwag added.

Australia will host India in the first Test of four match series, starting from December 6 in Adelaide.

The Test series will be followed by three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, with the first encounter slated to take place in Sydney on January 12.

Squad for Four Test match series against Australia:

Virat Kohli (c), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shami, Ishant, Umesh, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.